Personality development and employment oriented skill development seminar and interview conducted by Bhupal Nobles University and Achievers Group

Udaipur : Interviews for personality development and employment oriented skill development seminar and four companies were conducted by Bhupal Nobles University and Achievers Group. Career Counseling and Placement Director of BN University, Dr. Kamal Singh Rathore told to Udaipur Kiran that the keynote speakers were Amit Mathur and Ramesh Chandra Bhatt, directors of Achievers, spoke to the students and highlighted their interview skills, life management and resume writing and got them prepared on the questions asked in the interview. The art of how you can interview in your favor has also been taught.

After this, conducted interviews for various posts of companies for students, in which 20 students from BBA and Science class were shortlisted for HDFC Life, Erudite School, Goinka Group and Insurance Sector. All these programs were conducted in the auditorium of BN University. The university’s acting chairperson Gunwant Singh Jhadol, President Professor Jeevan Singh Jamoli, Registrar Dr. Raghuveer Singh Chauhan and Vidya Pracharini Sabha Secretary Dr. Mahendra Singh Agaria and MD Mohabbat Singh Rathore congratulated all the selected students. Dr. Rajni Arora, Dr. Ruchi Singh, Dr. Shubhi, Hitesh Kothari, Dr. Narendra Pal Singh, Ekta Sanani, Dilip Kumar, were present in the seminar.