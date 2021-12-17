Persistent Systems soars on the BSE

Persistent Systems is currently trading at Rs. 4676.20, up by 167.05 points or 3.70% from its previous closing of Rs. 4509.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 4535.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4703.00 and Rs. 4535.00 respectively. So far 15880 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4558.45 on 16-Dec-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1248.65 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4558.45 and Rs. 4291.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 35727.16 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 31.26%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 47.18% and 21.56% respectively.

ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management with over 10,000 customers worldwide, has selected Persistent Systems to transform its customer relationship management with the help of Salesforce integrations. ATOSS will use the Salesforce platform to automate sales, integrate with existing back-end systems and introduce customer service and event management. Persistent will first implement Sales Cloud to replace and redefine the current sales and service processes at ATOSS.

This project will advance ATOSS’ strategic goals of long-term customer loyalty through sustainable growth, standardization, and optimization of business processes, supported by cloud transformation, transformation of geographic research and organizational transformation. Persistent’s Salesforce practice helps clients to transform into modern digital enterprises with a customer centric, data-driven, and enhanced customer experience that co-exists and enhances current systems. Persistent’s industry expertise working across clouds enables unified and modernized solutions to clients around the globe.

Persistent Systems is a global company specializing in software product and technology services. Persistent develops best-in-class solutions in key next-generation technology areas including Analytics, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Mobility and Social, for the telecommunications, life sciences, healthcare and banking & financial services verticals.