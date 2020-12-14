Permission given to Zonal Railways to issue unreserved tickets is meant ONLY for suburban and limited no of local passenger trains operating on few zones.

Few Stories have been published in certain sections of media about issuance of unreserved tickets . It is informed for guidance of all that-

There has been NO change in policy to run all express trains including festival specials and clone specials as fully reserved train ONLY as yet.

Accordingly till, further advice the existing mail express special trains including festival/holiday specials, clone specials which are running on fully reserved basis (as on date) shall be continued as fully reserved only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches and passenger portion of SLRs also.”

Running of trains, norms of travel and reservations are constantly evolving under Covid times. Further changes, as and when they happen, would be informed to all concerned accordingly.

