People’s income can’t be blocked for indefinite period: PM Hasina

She said that till the time vaccine is not developed, people will have to learn to live with the Corona virus and economic activities will have to be resumed for the sake of life and livelihood of people.

Extending Eid greetings to people, Sheikh Hasina urged them to remain in their homes while they celebrate Eid on Monday.

Recalling various measures taken by the government to alleviate economic hardship caused by the Corona crisis, she assured that the government will continue with relief measures till the Corona pandemic is over in the country.

Bangladesh has been observing ‘General Holidays’ since March 26 which has been extended till May 30. Over this period of time government has slowly relaxed some restrictions by allowing Ready Made Garment Factories to open followed by limited opening of shops and malls in the country.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Sunday reported the highest single day deaths due to Corona virus. According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 28 people succumbed to Corona infection in the country while 1532 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours since Saturday.

With this the death toll due to Corona in the country has gone up to 480 and number of infected people reached 33,160. During the same period 415 people have recovered, taking the number of recovered people to 6901. A total of 8908 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

