People show gratitude towards nurses on International Nurses Day

Due to the lockdown implemented to prevent corona outbreak, citizens are confined in homes for their safety, but health workers are busy fighting corona with persistence and passion. Narsinghpur Civil Surgeon Dr Anita Agrawal said that the strongest link in the health department is nurses, who are away from their families and serving corona patients.

Nurse Anamika Verma said that the hundreds of nurses are performing priceless services as Corona warriors in COVID 19 hospitals.

Nurses always pray for the patient to recover, but today we are praying for them that the country is soon relieved of this epidemic and nurses can again give time to their family.