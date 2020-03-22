People show gratitude to those involved in fight against COVID 19

The air reverberated with a medley of sounds this evening as people across the country rang bells, blew conches and clapped to express appreciation for medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against coronavirus. From children to the elderly, common people to VIPs, all came out in balconies, lawns and terrace of their homes as the clock struck five.

Police sirens were also heard at India Gate and in other parts of the national capital. President Ram Nath Kovind along with first lady and other family members joined the fellow citizens and expressed their gratitude. Besides, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union Ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Nirmala Sitharaman as well as BJP President J P Nadda also participated along with their family members and staff by clapping and cheering.

Journalists of Doordarshan News also joined the ‘Janta curfew’ to make fight against coronavirus a success

