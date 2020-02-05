‘Pedal to Jungle’ to explore rural lifestyle amid wilderness

Udaipur : In a joint collaboration of the Forest Department, Bella Basera Resort and Spa,Kumbhalgarh and Le Tour De India the third edition of exclusive cycling adventure ‘Pedal To Jungle’ would be held from February 7 to 9. The event aims to promote wildlife-eco-responsible tourism and the adventure expedition is especially designed to provide the cyclists with a thrilling jungle experience. Cyclists from several cities including Nagpur, Chennai, Delhi and towns from Gujarat, Haryana have been registered so far.

“The total trip will be a cycling of around 150 km spread through 3 days starting from Fatehsagar to Gogunda (a town where Maharana Pratap’s coronation was performed) via Badi Lake and Ubeshwarji.With the evening filled with enjoying the culturally rich food and programs, the next day participants would ride to Kumbhalgarh, a Mewar fortress of historical importance. The third day would be at Thandi Beri for the closing ceremony followed by a visit to the century old famous Ranakpur temple” Rahul Bhatnagar, ex-CCF and coodinator of the event informed. He further said the ride would be not just about a thrilling experience but also about scenic locations, camping stays and traditional food with lots of healthy elements.

The major attraction of the event would be “Rush hour ride’ which will be held on February 6 afternoon when the cyclist would ride through the narrow lanes inside the walled city area and enjoy the heritage beauty of the place. The participants would start from Fatehsagar and pass through Rani road, Chandpole, Jagdish Mandir to reach the City Palace complex and take a return route via the busiest markets of Udaipur.