Paytm lists with 25% discount on the BSE

One 97 Communications (Paytm) has debuted at Rs 1621.00 on the BSE, down by 195 points or 25% from its issue price of Rs 2,150.00.

The scrip is currently trading at Rs 1811.80, down by 338.20 points or 15.73% from its issue price. It has touched a high and low of Rs 1961.05 and Rs 1777.50 respectively. So far 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter.

The Rs 18,300-crore public issue of One97 Communications, the largest ever in Indian capital market history, was subscribed 1.89 times due to lower-than-expected response in the qualified institutional buyer and high net-worth individual (HNI) categories. The portion set aside for qualified institutional investors was subscribed 2.79 times and that of non-institutional investors saw 24 percent subscription, while the retail investors’ portion was booked 1.66 times.

The offering, which was open for subscription between November 08, 2021 and November 10, 2021. The issue price was fixed at Rs 2150 per share i.e. at upper end of price band of Rs 2080-2150 apiece.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) is India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers as well as merchants.