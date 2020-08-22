Patwari caught taking bribe of 4K in Udaipur

Udaipur : The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a Patwari red-handed for taking bribe of 4 thousand rupees at his office in Kanore Patwar Mandal in Udaipur. The complainant Prakash Chaudhary, a resident of Surajpole Darwaja, Kanore wanted to get a mutation on the record of his land but the Patwari Jitendra Parik demanded 4 thousand rupees from him as bribe for the task.

“The complainant is an LIC agent and had purchased agricultural land from one Jagdish Chandra, the land was on his wife Meena Kumari’s name. He wanted a mutation for getting the plot transferred from the seller ” ASP, ACB Udaipur Sudhir Joshi informed. When the Patwari did not heed to Chaudhary’s request without being paid the bribe, he complained to us which was verified. On Friday when Chaudhary gave him the money, the ACB team led by inspector Sonu Shekhawat caught the corrupt Patwari red handed. The accused originally hails from Jobner, Jaipur and was posted at Kanore.