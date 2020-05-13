Passenger train services resume with eight trains running on first day

Three trains are running from New Delhi and remaining five from other cities to New Delhi. Railway Ministry said, a total of three thousand 461 passengers will leave from New Delhi today.

The special trains which have been started, have only Air conditioned classes – First, Second and Third AC. These train services are in addition to the Shramik specials run by Indian Railways.

AIR correspondent reports, with the departure of these trains, restoration of passenger train services has started in a graded manner. Only passengers with confirmed tickets are being allowed to enter the Railway station. Face masks are mandatory and thermal screening is being done ahead of departure.

Only asymptomatic passengers are being allowed to board the train. The first special train started its journey for Bilaspur from New Delhi at 4 PM with one thousand 177 passengers on board. New Delhi – Dibrugarh special train departed at 4:45 this evening with one thousand 122 passengers. The New Delhi-Bengaluru special train will leave in a short while from now.

As per Home Ministry guidelines, movement of passenger as well as driver of vehicle transporting the passenger to and fro the Railway Station will be allowed on the basis of confirmed e-ticket.

