Passenger train services resume at full capacity in Bangladesh

Government has allowed the sale of fifty percent of the tickets on intercity trains online while the rest of the tickets are to be sold on the stations. No standing ticket will be issued. Prior to this, only 50 percent of the seats on the trains were allowed to be occupied by passengers in order to maintain social distancing.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh reported 21 deaths and 1615 new cases of Corona infection in the country on Wednesday. According to the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) till Wednesday, 4823 people have died due to Corona in the country. The number of people infected by the virus stands at 3.42 lakh after testing 17.70 lakh people.

Even though the sample to infection ratio has been above 19 percent in the country, the number of active cases has been declining. The number of recoveries in the last few weeks has consistently been above the number of new cases bridging down the total number of active cases in the country to 89,879. The recovery rate in Bangladesh has gone up to 72.36 percent.

Adding to the number of high profile cases in Bangladesh, the state Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has been diagnosed with Coronavirus infection.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka