Parts of Beijing put under lockdown due to fresh coronavirus cases

People were prevented from leaving their homes in south Beijing’s Fengtai district after most of the cases were linked to a nearby meat market, city officials said in a press briefing.

China’s domestic outbreak had been brought largely under control through vast, strict lockdowns that were imposed after the disease was first detected in the central city of Wuhan last year.

These measures had largely been lifted as the infection rate dropped, and the majority of cases reported in recent months were citizens living abroad who were tested as they returned home during the pandemic.

Among the six new domestic cases announced Saturday were three Xinfadi market workers, one market visitor and two employees at the China Meat Research Centre, seven kilometres (four miles) away. One of the employees had visited the market last week.