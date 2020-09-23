Parliament passes 3 Bills related to Labour Law

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned sine die, earlier the upper house passed The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and The Code On Social Security, 2020 today aims at amending the laws relating to Trade Unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishment or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes.

Replying in Lok Sabha, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that three labour reform bills will prove to be a Game Changer and these three bills fullfills PM Modi’s resolve for universal social security. He said, the government is committed for the welfare of the workers and in the last six years several steps have been taken in this direction.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that these historic bills will ensure justice for the workers. He said, several provisions have been made in the Bills including guaranteed minimum and timely wages, free health check-up facility and allowances for migrant workers to visit their homes once in a year.