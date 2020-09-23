Parliament adjourns sine die, Monsoon Session cut short by 8 Days 

During the monsoon session of the upper house 25 bills were cleared. Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said Rajya Sabha consistently recorded its highest productivity in the last four sessions and it was praiseworthy. Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die, eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the monsoon session, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In his valedictory address, LS Speaker Om Birla thanked all members who participated and contributed to the successful conduct of Monsoon session following covid-19 protocols.

Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Wednesday eight days ahead of the scheduled end of the Monsoon session, amid concerns of spread of coronavirus among lawmakers. In his Valedictory address, Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said that the session was historic in some matters as special seating arrangements were made for MPs in adherence to social distancing guidelines. Apart from this, the house continuously worked for ten days without any leave.

With the passage of 25 bills, Rajya Sabha recordes showed 100% productivity during the monsoon session. 198 MPs participated in discussions. During the session, key bills like three bills related to agriculture sector, Bilateral netting of qualified Financial Contracts Bill, Foreign Contribution (Regulation) amendment bill, Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill were passed

On the last day of the monsoon session, the Rajya Sabha bid farewell to 11 of its members who will retire in November this year. On Sunday, eight opposition members were suspended for the rest of the session for their misconduct with the deputy chairperson of the house, against which the opposition staged a protest in the Parliament complex.