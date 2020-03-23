Parliament adjourns sine die ahead of schedule after passing finance bil

The budget session of Parliament was adjourned sine die nearly 10 days ahead of its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic after passing of the finance bill..

Parliament passed the Finance Bill, 2020. Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the bill without any discussion and negating amendments moved by Opposition members.



The Lower House expressed gratitude to those engaged in essential services including doctors, police personnel and media people who are in the front line against the fight with Corona virus.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the general budget including the Finance Bill and returned that to Lok Sabha as per procedure. The Upper House bid farewell to 57 members, including veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who will retire between April and July. One-third of the members of the Upper House retire every two years.

The ongoing budget session also witnessed solidarity among the MPs against the Covid-19. MPs said that all political parties are together to fight this crisis. MPs appealed to people to take precautions and follow government advisories. The budget session was scheduled to end on 3 April. But due to Covid19 pandemic, with consensus of all MPs, the session was adjourned sine die on 23rd March.