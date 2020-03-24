Parliament adjourned sine die due to coronavirus

Parliament adjourned sine die nearly 10 days ahead of its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic after passing of the Finance Bill 2020.

The productivity of Lok Sabha was about 90 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was 74 per cent in this session.

The first part of the Budget Session yielded a total of 9 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and in the second part of the Session, there were 14 sittings of both houses.

During this Session a total of 19 Bills (18 in Lok Sabha and 01 in Rajya Sabha) were introduced.

15 Bills were passed by Lok Sabha and 13 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Total number of Bills passed by both Houses of Parliament is 12. Further, 2 Bills were withdrawn in the Rajya Sabha.

The all-important Finance Bill was passed by both houses on Monday before they were adjourned.