Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020′ to be held on January 20

The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on the 20th of this month. Over two thousand students, parents and teachers will be participating from all over the country. Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

Sharing his thoughts in the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme in November last year, the Prime Minister had said that during exam, he wants to see the young friends smiling and their parents stress-free. Harshwardhan, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dehradun said, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an important initiative of the Prime Minister and it is encouraging students to beat the stress and do well in examination.

Usha Rajpoot, Principal of Government Senior Secondary School Vasundhara Enclave in Delhi said, the event has been very helpful for students who feel stressed during exam.