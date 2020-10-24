 Para-Archer Ankit who had tested Covid positive discharged from hospital, advised home isolation for ten days | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates
Para-Archer Ankit who had been admitted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital, Sonepat on October 13 after testing positive for the coronavirus , has been discharged from hospital and advised home quarantine for 10 days. His family has come to take him back and he will be in home isolation.

Ankit who is a part of the national camp which had commenced on October 5 at SAI Sonepat after submission of negative Covid RT-PCR reports, had his sample taken once again on October 12th as per the SOPs set up for the camp where it came to be positive.

