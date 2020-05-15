Pan-India electronic agri-produce trading portal reaches milestone of 1000 mandis across 18 States & 3 UTs

38 Mandis integrated are in Madhya Pradesh (19), Telangana (10), Maharashtra (4) and One (1) each from Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala & J&K.

With the overall success of 585 mandis in Phase 1 and further expanding its wings to integrate 415 new mandis in Phase 2, the e-NAM platform now has a total number of 1000 mandis across 18 States & 3 UTs.

The e-NAM is being implemented by the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), being the lead agency for the project under the aegis of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, with the support of all the e-NAM States/UTs, State Marketing Boards, Mandi secretaries, Supervisors, Quality Assayers, Weighment Operators, Service Providers, Farmers, FPOs, Traders and eNAM team.

National Agriculture Market (eNAM), a pan-India electronic trading portal was launched on 14th April 2016, by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, with the aim of networking the existing Mandis on a common online market platform as “One Nation One Market” for agricultural commodities in India.

This digital initiative of Government of India provides a single window service for all APMC related information and services, including commodity arrivals, quality assaying, competitive bid offers and electronic payment settlement directly into farmers’ accounts. This online digital market aims at reducing transaction costs, bridging information asymmetries, and helping expansion of market access for farmers and other stakeholders.

In last 4 years the e-NAM has registered a user base of 1.66 Cr Farmers, 1.31 lakh Traders, 73,151 Commission Agents and 1012 FPOs. As on 14th May 2020, total volume of 3.43 Crore MT & 38.16 Lakh numbers (Bamboo & Coconut) collectively crossed a remarkable business milestone worth Rs. 1 lakh crore on e-NAM platform. Presently 150 commodities, including Foodgrains, Oilseeds, Fibers, Fruits & Vegetables, are traded on eNAM.

To address the difficulties faced by the farmers due to the COVID19 lockdown crisis, the Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, on 2nd April 2020 launched 3 new modules of eNAM.

1. FPO Module on eNAM: This enables FPOs to conduct trade of commodities from their collection centres declared as “Deemed Market” or “Sub Market yards”. As on 14th May 2020, 1012 FPOs are registered on e-NAM platform, and have traded 3053 MT of agri-produce worth Rs 8.11 Crore. Among these, 42 FPOs traded from their own collection center through recently introduced FPO module.

2. Warehouse based Electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipts (eNWR) trading: For eNWR based trading, WDRA accredited warehouses from Andhra Pradesh (23) and Telangana (14) have been declared as deemed market by respective State Governments. Rajasthan Government has recently declared 138 State Government & cooperative warehouses as sub market yards. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab have initiated amendments in their respective acts to facilitate warehouse based trade.

3. Logistics Module: This facilitates transportation of the commodities from farm to Mandis and from Mandis to warehouse/consumption centres. Nine logistic service providers/aggregators linked with 2.3 lakh transporters and 11.37 lakh vehicles have been on-boarded on eNAM platform.

On 1st May 2020, Inter-Operability between ReMS (Unified Market Portal-UMP) and e-NAM portal was launched. In this new module farmers and traders across ReMS (UMP) of Karnataka and e-NAM platform can conduct inter-platform trade to access more markets for trade using inter-operability features and vice-versa.

These revolutionary steps of eNAM further strengthen it towards One Nation One Market goal, facilitating farmers, traders and mandis to collectively work together as a cohesive unit to take nation towards online sale and purchase of agri-produce through eNAM portal.