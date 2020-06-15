Pall of gloom descends on Dungarpur village after 4 mishap deaths

Udaipur : A thick pall of gloom descended on Peeth village under Dhambola police station limits since the loss of four lives in a water mishap in Dungarpur district on saturday night. Four children of the village were drowned when they all had gone to gather wood for kitchen fire and stopped at the village pond to bathe. Residents could not hold back their tears when the bodies were brought to the village on Sunday morning and were buried. No fire was lit in any of the kitchens in the settlement as people mourned over the untimely deaths that had come as a big shock for everyone. Two of the kids were siblings and their parents wept inconsolably.

Among the deceased are Kalu and Sanwali who were siblings and children of Amritlal Dholi while another girl Kudri who drowned was their cousin. Fourth one, a girl Zinal Tabiyad was their friend. Police said total five children had gone to fetch wood for fire while their parents were away to work.The kids went to the pond to play and stepped inside the water, as they went into deeper side, they started shouting for help since they could not manage to swim to the shore.

One of the child who didnt go into the water ran back to the villagers crying for help and by the time people reached at the pond, the kids had drowned. All the kids were in the age bracket of 8-11 and were close friends. Dungarpur SP Jai Yadav, ASP Ramjilal Chandel too went to the village to console the aggrieved families.