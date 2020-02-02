Palestinian President rejects Trump’s Middle East Peace plan

During an urgent meeting of Arab foreign ministers, the Palestinian President said the peace plan, announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday aimed to “reinforce a new reality” in the Middle East that would jeopardise the rights of the Palestinian people.

Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said the plans would “plant the seeds for a hundred more years of conflict and suffering” and called for a solution “that both (sides) can accept and live with.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel including security relations.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was in Cairo to address the Arab League, which backed the Palestinians in their opposition to Trump’s plan.

The blueprint, endorsed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for the creation of a demilitarised Palestinian state that excludes Jewish settlements built in occupied territory and is under near-total Israeli security control.

