Pakistan’s propaganda gets strong rebuttal from India at UN

Calling out Pakistan for repeatedly playing the victim card, he said “The biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism against India now tries to masquerade itself as a victim of terrorism by India! Pakistan is home to the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations. Many of the sanctioned terrorists and entities continue to operate with impunity inside Pakistan. Prime Minister of Pakistan admitted at the UN General Assembly in 2019, the presence of 40,000-50,000 terrorists inside Pakistan”



Pakistan has been claiming to be a partner in the global fight against terrorism but the truth lies elsewhere. The permanent representative said, “The claim that Pakistan has decimated Al Qaeda from the region. Perhaps, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan is not aware that Osama Bin Laden was hiding in their own country in plain sight, and it is the US forces which got him inside Pakistan. Nor have they heard their Prime Minister refer to Osama Bin Laden as a martyr”.



India has successfully isolated Pakistan at prominent global platforms on the issue of their nexus with the menace of terrorism for a long time. The latest rebuttal from the Indian Mission in New York comes after Pakistan’s permanent representative in the UN, Munir Akram claimed to have made the statement at the open debate of the Security Council over secretary-general’s report on the “threats to international peace and security posed by terrorism actions.”

The claims sound dubious as there were no such meetings in UNSC. The UN Security Council was not open to any non-members on Monday including Pakistan. In fact, the German mission who also holds a non-permanent membership of the UNSC posted a picture of the virtual meeting of the UNSC members where the Pakistani envoy could not be seen.

Continuing with his rebuttal, the Indian envoy said “Pakistan makes the laughable claim that India has hired terrorists as mercenaries to hit them. Coming from a country which is a known sponsor of cross-border terrorism which has made the world suffer due to its actions, this claim is nothing short of being preposterous!”

Another lie of Pakistani envoy was exposed when he claimed that there were “Indians in the 1267 sanctions list”. Refuting the allegation, the Indian PR said, “The 1267 Sanctions list is public and the world can see none of these individuals are in it. The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence, and not random accusations thrown in to divert their time and attention.”

The Pakistani propaganda didn’t stop making false accusations about the internal affairs of India. Showing the mirror to the Pakistani diplomat, Tirumurti said, “Pakistan makes ridiculous assertions about internal affairs of India. This is a country whose minority population has dropped drastically from 1947 to what it is today which is just about 3%, which is nothing short of systemic cleansing. This is in addition to false allegations about India’s sovereign actions in the Union Territory of J&K, which are for the welfare of the people”.

For years, Pakistan has been playing various tricks to lobby against the Indian interest at international forums but to no avail. Every time its fabricated assertions have been befittingly exposed by alert Indian missions causing a great deal of embarrassment to the Pakistani establishments.

By Abhishek Jha