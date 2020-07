Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Nowshehra sector

Defence Spokesperson told DD News that at about 1845 hrs Pakistani troops started firing with small arms followed by shelling with mortars.

However, alert Indian troops gave a befitting reply to Pay firing.

Earlier, one Army Jawan Havildar Sambur Gurung attained martyrdom when Pakistan troops targeted Indian forward posts in Nowshehra sector in the wee hours today.