Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists in Kashmir Valley: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

Senior Offices from Army and other central paramilitary forces also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP said that in view of the Ladakh standoff, Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in Kashmir Valley and elsewhere adding border alongside the

Pakistan needs extra attention in view of the Ladakh developments.

He said that there are reports that terrorist outfits in Pakistan Jamait-ul-Mujahideen(JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) etc are joining hands to create mischief in our Union Territory.

He also said that there are greater challenges for which we have to be prepared in the changed environment.

He directed the officers to take care of the vital installations as also review minority guards.

