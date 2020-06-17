Wednesday , June 17 2020
Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, “Around 7.15 pm today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.”

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the LoC in Naugam sector of Kupwara district in Kashmir.

There are so far no reports of any casualty or damage on the Indian side either from Naugam or the Sunderbani sector.

