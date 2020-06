Defence Spokesperson told that at about 1345 hours Pak troops resorted to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing targeting Indian forward posts and civilian areas by firing with small arms & heavy shelling with Mortars along LoC in Kirni sector.

However, alert Indian Army troops guarding the fence retaliated befittingly with equal caliber. The exchange of fire continued for about 2 hours.

There is no report of loss of any life and damage to any property from India’s side.