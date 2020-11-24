Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Pakistan using drones to drop weapons in our part: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh

He said with the collective efforts and greater synergy between Jammu and Kashmir Police and BSF, a cross-border tunnel was detected in Samba and added that joint efforts are must to achieve desired and notable results in the future.

DGP was  speaking to BSF personnel of 42 BN  in Arnia sector of Jammu District  while presenting them rewards for being  part of the operation in which a huge consignment of drugs were recovered in September.

While appreciating the efforts of the  BSF personnel involved in that operation  DGP said that busting of this drug racket had given a big jolt to the ugly and nefarious design of Pakistan.

