Pakistan remains epi-center of international terrorism, reiterates India

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said this in response to media queries regarding the report submitted by the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning individuals and entities constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan.



He said India notes with serious concern the reference in the Report to the continued presence of the senior leadership of the UN designated terrorist organisation Al Qaeda and its affiliates in Afghanistan.



India has also expressed concern at the large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6500 Pakistan nationals, operating in Afghanistan.



Besides, UN designated entities like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-i-Mohammed, operating from Pakistan controlled territories are facilitating trafficking and imparting training to other terrorists in Afghanistan.



The spokesperson said that proscribed terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens and recruit, train, arm, finance and operate with impunity from Pakistan with state support. He said they inflict violence and spread terrorism in the region and other parts of the world.



Srivastava said Pakistan has failed in fulfilling its international obligations to put an end to support to terrorism emanating from territories under its control. He said India will continue to contribute and support all efforts towards securing peace, security and stability in Afghanistan.

