Pakistan plane with 107 on board crashes in Karachi; PM Modi expresses grief

The officials said Airbus carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir. There is no confirmation on casualties so far, but many are feared dead.



President Arif Alvi expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the plane crash incident. Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives and ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.



Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased in the Karachi plane crash in Pakistan. He wished for speedy recovery of the injured.

