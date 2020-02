A Lahore anti-terrorism court convicted Jamatud Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed in two terror-financing cases.

Hafiz Saeed was slapped with a prison sentence of five and a half years and a fine of Rs15,000 in each case.

The sentences of both cases will run concurrently. He was convicted under ATA Section 11-F (2) and 11-N.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict in the two cases on February 6.