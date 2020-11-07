Pakistan Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Degwar sector; Indian Army replies befittingly

PRO defence, told DD News that at about 1745 hrs PaK troops initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing with small arms and thereafter heavy mortar shelling targeting Indian forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district .

However, the vigilant Indian Army troops, guarding the fence are retaliating befittingly with equal caliber to silence the guns of the PaK army troops. The exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in.

However , there are no reports of any damage to any property and loss of any life from our side. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, the PaK army troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Mankote sector of district Poonch in the wee hours today at about 0230 hours.