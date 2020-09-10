Padmashree Awardee Bula Choudhury flags off Fit India Freedom Run event in SAI Kolkata regional centre

The Sports Authority of India regional centre in Kolkata organised a Fit India Freedom Run event at the Netaji Subhash Eastern Centre this morning in the presence of Bula Choudhury, an Arjuna Awardee, Padmashree Awardee and former national women’s swimming champion who became the first woman to swim across five sea channels.

Choudhury flagged off the run which was attended by all the staff members, officers, coaches as well as Vineet Kumar, Regional Director In charge.

She mentioned that fitness is not only to increase immunity but also to build up our nation individually and as a whole. “Fitness is needed for not only during this Covid-19 situation but also after the situation improves. If you are fit, your family will be fit and in the process, the whole of India will be fit. Everybody should do some fitness activities daily,” Choudhury said during the event.

The Freedom Run took place outside the SAI centre within Salt Lake to spread awareness on the importance of physical activity and fitness. The Fit India Freedom Run was also organized this morning by all the National Centers of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centers (STCs) and Khelo India Training Centers across the Eastern Zone:

1. NCOE Jagatpur

2. STC Agartala

3. STC Bolpur

4. STC Burdwan

5. STC Cuttack

6. STC Dhenkanal

7. STC Gidhaur

8. STC Hazaribag

9. STC Jalpaguri

10. STC Kishanganj

11. STC Lebong

12. STC Patna

13. STC Port Blair

14. STC Ranchi

15. STC Sundergarh