Paddy procurement during current Kharif season goes up by over 20%

Agriculture Ministry said, government has purchased over 224 lakh tonnes of paddy against the last year’s corresponding purchase of around 186 lakh tonnes.



About 18 lakh 91 thousand farmers have benefitted from the ongoing procurement operations with Minimum Support Price value of over Rs. 42,422 Crore.



The paddy procurement is progressing at a good pace in the procuring States and Union Territories of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.



The Ministry said, out of the total purchase of paddy, Punjab alone has contributed over 158 lakh tonnes which is 70.52 per cent of total procurement.

The Ministry said, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh for procurement of over 45 lakh tonnes of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 under Price Support Scheme.