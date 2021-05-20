Oxygen Expresses deliver nearly 11800 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen in more than 727 tankers to the Nation

Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 11800 MT of LMO in more than 727 tankers to various states across the country.

It may be noted that 196 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States.

Till the time of this release, 11 loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 717 MT of LMO in 43 tankers.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for last few days.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 13 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi & Uttar Pradesh.

Till the time of this release, So far 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2979 MT in UP, 498 MT in MP, 1507 MT in Haryana, 653 MT in Telangana, 97 MT in Rajasthan, 481 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 440 MT in Tamil Nadu, 227 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 81 MT in Punjab, 117 MT in Kerala and more than 3978 MT in Delhi.

Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.

Railways has mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.

