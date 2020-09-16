Overseas Scholarships for SCS, OBCS, EBCS and Weaker Sections

Government of India has been implementing following two schemes for Overseas studies:

1. National Overseas Scholarship for SC etc. candidates under which financial assistance is provided to the selected students from Scheduled Castes, Denotified Nomadics & Semi – Nomadic Tribes, Landless agricultural labourers and traditional artisans categories for pursuing higher studies at Masters level courses and Ph.D. abroad. Hundred awards, subject to availability of funds, per year are available under the Scheme. 30% of the awards have been earmarked for women candidates. The Scheme provides for payment of tuition fees charged by the institutions as per actuals, maintenance allowance, air passage, visa fee, insurance premium, annual contingency allowance and incidental journey allowance.

2. Dr. Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme of Interest Subsidy on Educational Loans for Overseas Studies for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) under which interest subsidy is provided to the education loans for overseas studies availed by OBC/EBC students during the moratorium period i.e. course period, plus one year or six months after getting job, whichever is earlier.

Norms/ eligibility criteria of both schemes are as under:

1) National Overseas for SC candidates: The prospective awardees should not be more than 35 years of age as on 1st April of the selection year. In case of Scholarship for Masters Degree abroad, minimum required qualification is Graduation Degree with 60% of marks whereas for Ph.D, the minimum qualification requirement is Masters Degree with 60% of marks. The total family income of the candidate from all sources should not be more than Rs 8.00 lakh /- per annum. Maximum of two children of the same parents/guardians are eligible.

2) Dr. Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme of Interest Subsidy on Educational Loans for Overseas Studies for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) is awarded to students for pursuing Masters, M.Phil or Ph.D levels abroad to students of OBCs and EBCs category having income from all sources (parental and self employment) shall not exceed present creamy layer limit of Rs. 8.00 lakh per annum for OBCs and EBCs.

This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.