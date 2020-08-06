Overall flood situation improves in Assam

The mighty river the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at only two locations in the state, one is at Jorhat district in Eastern Assam and the other is Dhubri district in Western Assam bordering Bangladesh as per Assam State Disaster Management Authority reports on Wednesday Evening.

Apart from that two other rivers, Jia Bharali is flowing above danger level in Sonitpur district and Kopili is flowing above danger level in Nagaon district. But the good news is that the rivers and tributaries in the state are now showing a falling trend in the water level.

Though the flood situation in Assam has substantially improved the human population of 1,43,050 in 270 villages in the state still remains affected and 3105 people are still taking shelter in 21 relief camps opened up by respective district administration. No loss of human lives were reported in the last 24 hours and the total death toll due to floods so far stands at 110 according to ASDMA.

The rescue operations have also been halted and the major focus of the various rescue agencies who are in the field right now is to provide relief materials to the flood-affected people.

Over 21,476 hectare of crop area still remains submerged. Flood has also left a trail of destruction to various infrastructure which is still being evaluated. Meanwhile, the flood situation in the World Heritage site, the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has also improved, but 50% of the park still remains submerged.