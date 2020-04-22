Over three thousand students stranded in Kota to reach MP

A total of 150 buses along with teams of Medical, Police and Administration officials reached Kota on Tuesday. The buses will return to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that bringing back our students safely is the top priority of our government.

More than three thousand 100 students of the state are studying in various coaching centres of Kota. Officials informed that screening of the students will be done in Kota also and again at the entry points in their respective districts.

Social distancing norms will also be followed in these buses. Only one student will sit on each seat.

Then there would be police personnel, health personnel and people of administration in each of these buses, so that appropriate safety is ensured.

The buses having students of respective districts will directly go to the concerned district and District Collectors will then ensure that the children reach their homes safely.

These students will have to stay in the quarantine for 14 days after reaching their respective places.