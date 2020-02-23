Over Rs 50,000 cr released under PM Kisan scheme

Under the Scheme, six thousand rupees per year is transferred in installments directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Centre has released 50,850 crore rupees to farmers the scheme so far. As on the 20th of this month, 8.46 crores farmer families have been given the benefits.

The scheme initially provided income support to all small and marginal farmers’ families across the country, holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

However, its ambit was later expanded to cover all farmer families in the country irrespective of the size of their landholdings.

Affluent farmers have been excluded from the scheme such as income tax payers in the last assessment year.