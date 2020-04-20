Over Rs 36,659 cr transferred by using Direct Benefit Transfer in bank accounts of 16.01 cr beneficiaries during lockdown

Direct Benefit Transfer ensures that cash benefit is directly credited to the account of the beneficiary and eliminates leakage and improves efficiency.

The total Direct Benefit Transfer amount disbursed has increased from 22 percent in 2018-19 to 45 percent in 2019-20.

During the lockdown, the DBT payments under all the central sector and centrally sponsored schemes amounted to over 27 thousand 442 crore rupees in the accounts of over 11 crore 42 lakh beneficiaries.

The schemes include PM KISAN, Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme, Prime Minister’s Matru Vandana Yojana among others.

Payments were also made under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and 500 rupees was credited in the women account holder of Jan- Dhan accounts.

There were 19.86 crore women beneficiaries till 13th of this month.

This has resulted in disbursement of 9930 crore rupees. Many state governments like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura and others have used DBT to transfer cash in bank accounts through 180 welfare schemes to over 4 crore 50 lakh beneficiaries.