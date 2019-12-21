Over one thousand academicians come out in support of CAA

The signatories to the statement include Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, Shishir Bajoria, Chairman, IIM Shillong, Sunaina Singh, Vice Chancellor, Nalanda University, JNU professor Ainul Hasan, Abhijit Iyer-Mitra, Senior Fellow, Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies and journalist Kanchan Gupta.

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism. They also noted that an atmosphere of fear is being created in the country, leading to violence in several parts.

They said, the Citizenship Amendment Act fulfills the long-standing demand of providing refuge to persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. They also congratulated the Indian parliament and government for standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilizational ethos of India.

