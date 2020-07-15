Over five lakh 92 thousand people recovered from COVID-19 in country so far

A total of five lakh 92 thousand 32 people have recovered in the country so far. In the last 24 hours, 20 thousand 572 people have recovered from Covid-19. Presently, the total number of active cases is three lakh 19 thousand 840.



The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 29 thousand 429 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to nine lakh 36 thousand 181. In a single day, 582 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 24 thousand 309.



The case fatality rate in the country is 2.60 per cent. 30 States and Union Territories have lower fatality rate than the national average.



Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of three lakh 20 thousand 161 tests were conducted by various laboratories in the country in the last 24 hours.



This is the highest number of tests conducted in the country in one day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. So far, one crore 24 lakh 12 thousand 664 tests have been conducted. As of now, a total of one thousand 223 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct Covid-19 tests.

This includes 865 government laboratories and 358 private laboratory chains.