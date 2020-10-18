Over 76 lakh tonnes paddy procured so far: Agriculture Ministry | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Over 76 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured from six lakh 69 thousand farmers.

The Agriculture Ministry said, government continues to procure Kharif crops at its Minimum Support Price from farmers as per its existing MSP Scheme. The total MSP value till date has been to the tune of over 14 thousand 495 crore rupees.

The Ministry said, the approval was accorded for procurement of over 41 lakh tonnes of Pulse and Oilseeds for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme.

The Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured over 723 tonnes of Moong and Urad having MSP value of five crore 21 lakh rupees benefitting 681 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana.

The Procurement of seed cotton (Kapas) during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 has started from 1st October this year. The cumulative procurement by Cotton Corporation of India has reached a quantity of over one lakh 50 thousand bales under MSP benefitting over 30 thousand farmers.