Over 70 killed, thousands injured as huge explosions rock Beirut

The blasts rocked the Port of Beirut, shaking buildings all over the city while causing massive casualties and damage.

The number of casualties were expected to rise as the counting continued.

The causes of the blasts remained unknown, but Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that the explosive chemicals stored at the Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

Customs authorities must answer why such chemical materials were stored at the Port of Beirut, Fahmi said.

Large amounts of ambulances were seen rushing to hospitals around the Port of Beirut amid serious traffic congestion.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab urged friendly countries to help Lebanon overcome the repercussions of the disastrous explosions.

Meanwhile, Diab declared Wednesday a national mourning day for the victims of the explosions.