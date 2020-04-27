Over 684 tons of essentials supplies delivered by Lifeline Udaan during lockdown

Lifeline Udan flights have covered over three lakh 76 thousand kilometre of aerial distance to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country. 383 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force and private carriers.

Helicopter services including Pawan Hans limited have been operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients. Pawan Hans have carried around two tons of cargo covering a distance of over six thousand kilometres.

Domestic cargo operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Bulk of the cargo comprises products like medical equipment, testing kits, Personal protective equipment, masks and gloves.