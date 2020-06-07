Over 65,000 Indians return on nearly 350 flights since May 6: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

He said, ever since the lockdown began on 25th March, DGCA has also given permission to around 640 chartered flights which saw more than one lakh outbound passengers and around 38 thousand inbound Indian citizens.



The Minister said, more than 65 thousand Indians return on nearly 350 Vande Bharat flights since 6 May. He also said over 311 flights have now been added in Phase-3 of the mission. The Minister informed that more flights will be added to bring back Indians and fly out those who are normally residents abroad or have to return due to compelling reasons.



Please share this news







