Over 54% voter turnout recorded in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly elections

Briefing media in Patna this evening, Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said, voter turnout will increase after receiving of final figures from remote areas. Earlier, Briefing media in New Delhi, Secretary General of Election Commission of India, Umesh Sinha informed that the second phase of election for Bihar state assembly and the bye-polls for 54 constituencies across 10 states were held peacefully and successfully.



He informed that the second phase of elections in the state of Bihar covered 94 constituencies across 17 districts. The Election Commission said that nearly Rs. 65 crore have been seized till date in Bihar during the ongoing state elections.



Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said, elaborate arrangements were made to ensure free and fair polling.Election Commission issued orders to follow COVID-19 protocol during the conduct of elections.



Every person instructed to wear a mask during election related activities. Thermal scanning of all persons were carried out and sanitizers were made available at all locations during polling.



All polling booths were sanitized. In view of COVID situation, only one thousand electors were allowed to exercise their right of franchise at each Polling Station instead of 1,500. 1,463 candidates are in the fray in this phase. They include 146 women and one transgender.



BJP is contesting on 46 seats, JD(U) on 43 and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) on five seats in this phase. While RJD is contesting on 56 seats, Congress has fielded 24 candidates. LJP has fielded 52 candidates, RLSP-36, BSP-33 and NCP-29 candidates.



Chief Ministerial candidate of Grand Alliance Tejaswi Yadav is seeking re-election from Raghopur constituency. Political fortunes of four Cabinet Ministers of Nand Kishore Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Rana Randhir and Ram Sevak Singh will be decided in this phase.