Over 5.80 lakh Indian return home under Vande Bharat Mission till July 8

As on 8th July, against a total number of 6,61,352 persons, who had registered their request with the Missions abroad for repatriation to India, over 5, 80,000 have returned.

This number includes more than 97,000 Indians who have returned through land border immigration checkpoints from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said in a virtual briefing that the demand of stranded Indians to return is now mainly from the GCC countries, Malaysia and Singapore.

The Minister said, Indian Missions are proactively working out modalities in repatriating citizens from remote areas.

In this regard, flights have been scheduled from Amsterdam to bring passengers from Latin American countries, as well as flights out of Lagos, Nairobi and South Africa to meet requirements from Africa.

The spokesperson said MEA in coordination with Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Air India and private airlines of India, is committed to continue efforts in repatriating all such Indian nationals who are stranded outside and are desirous of returning to India.