Over 5.5 lakh people recover from COVID-19 infection in country

The Central Government said, a total of 5, 53,471 people have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached 63.01 per cent.



During the last 24 hours, 18,850 people have recovered from Covid-19.



There are 19 States and Union Territories which have a higher recovery rate than the national average of recovery rate.



The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, a total of 28,701 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 8,78,254.



