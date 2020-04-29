Over 400 Lifeline Udan flights deliver essential, medical supplies

Civil Aviation Ministry said, Lifeline Udan flights are being operated to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.



The Udan flights have covered distance of over three lakh 97 thousand kilometres and delivered essential and medical supplies of over 748 tons till yesterday. Private Operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart, Indigo and Vistara are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis.



In international Sector, a cargo air-bridge was established with East Asia for transportation of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and Covid-19 relief material. The quantity of medical cargo brought in by Air India is 609 tons.

Please share this news







