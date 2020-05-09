Over 400 Indians arrive in Chennai from Dubai as part of Vande Bharat Mission

Priority was given to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women and others stranded in difficult situation. Strict health protocols were followed by the Indian Missions in Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain before the shortlisted passengers were allowed to board the flight for India.

All the Embassies and the Consulates are working overtime with the help of the Indian Community to shortlist the passengers for these special flights which are part of the Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate stranded Indians broad amidst the global pandemic. More flights are being mounted from Gulf Countries to other places. Dubai has already scheduled two more flights to Kunoor and Mangalore in the coming days.

The flights are also being worked out from other Gulf countries during the second week of this mission. Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has launched a special toll-free number for queries related to the COVID-19 pandemic for Indian citizens in the UAE. The number is 800-244-382.

The Consulate has requested for patience and understanding from citizens due to huge traffic on the helpline numbers. On Day 3 of the Vande Bharat Mission, nearly 850 Indians are expected to fly back to Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kochi from the various Gulf countries.

The Vande Bharat Mission has come as a ray of hope amongst the stranded Indians here. From Sharjah, a special flight will carry more than 175 distressed Indians to Lucknow. Kuwait is repatriating 150 people to Hyderabad and another 172 approximately to Kochi. And Doha is sending back more than 175 Indians who are in distressed condition.

All the Indian Missions are giving priority to workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women and others stranded in difficult situation.